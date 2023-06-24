Xbox Boss Swears Under Oath That Call Of Duty Will Stay On PS5

Xbox Games Studio CEO Phil Spencer has sworn under oath that he would "do whatever it takes" to keep "Call of Duty" available on the PlayStation 5. The statement came during the ongoing trial between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which sprung up following the FTC's objection to the company's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The "Call of Duty" series is one of Activision Blizzard's most popular franchises, and if these games become an Xbox exclusive it could be a huge blow to competition in the console space.

According to The Verge, Spencer speculated that making the popular shooter exclusive to Xbox would cause a backlash from gamers and actually harm Microsoft's console brand. He said, "I think as we've seen even in preparation for this that gamers are an active and vocal group. Us pulling 'Call of Duty' from PlayStation in my view would create irreparable harm for the Xbox brand." Spencer continued, "my commitment is, and my testimony is, that we will continue to ship future versions of 'Call of Duty' on Sony's PlayStation 5."

While such a statement might ease fears about Microsoft gaining an unfair advantage over its closest rival, there may be more to it than meets the eye.