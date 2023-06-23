Escaping From A Sunken Submarine: Is It Possible?

Humans, like all animals, are physiologically built to survive in somewhat particular environmental conditions. It's why we generally have issues when adjusting to significantly higher or lower altitudes (i.e. mountains, valleys, etc). It's also why we don't live in the ocean, despite the fact that it's obviously capable of sustaining an immense variety of life.

Because of this, humans have to rely on our ability to create (or at least use) tools in order to spend more than a few moments in conditions that would otherwise prove fatal. Hence why we have SCUBA gear, submarines, submersibles, and so on. But the problem with tools and equipment is that they can sometimes fail us, and when our bodies aren't built for a particular environment, that creates a problem.

As nightmarish as it may be to think about, deep sea vessels can and have run into problems — getting stuck on sea beds, being damaged and unable to surface, and, unfortunately, implosions. But these situations aren't always hopeless. In the event that a sub is stranded, escape can be possible in some cases. It Depends on a wide variety of factors.

Please note that, while the techniques and technologies detailed below do have a history of occasional success, in most scenarios it's far safer to wait for rescue rather than attempt to escape from a sunken sub.