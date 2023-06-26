Features We Wish Apple Would Have Added In iOS 17 (But Didn't)

Aside from relatively minor tweaks here and there — such as the introduction of the Dynamic Island, which is iPhone 14 Pro-specific, or the changes to the Control Center in 2017 — the overall user interface and user experience of iOS have been largely unchanged for a decade.

While a complete overhaul of the UI would definitely be overkill, after 10 years of more or less the same thing, a significant number of users would have probably appreciated a design refresh. Beyond this, the addition of functionality such as the personalization of app and icon placements would have also improved the user experience, allowing us to navigate to and from our most-used apps more efficiently. iOS 17's handling of app notifications also leaves something to be desired, with everyone quite tired of the cascade of notifications that often fill the Notification Center.

This need for improved UX design also extends to the ability to multitask. iOS 17 still only lets you have one app on screen at a time, forcing you to switch between apps if you want the services of more than one. While this isn't too difficult, it is definitely an impediment when you need to multitask. What makes all of these issues that much more frustrating is the fact that Android solved them years ago by allowing multitasking, including multiple UI themes and responsive icons that change to match your phone's theme, more intuitive notifications, and more.