5 Electric Cars We Wish Were Sold In The US

A veritable stable of Fords, Teslas, Hondas, and Chevys make up a huge selection of the American EV marketplace. In 2022, Tesla made up 64% of all new EV registrations, with Chevrolet and Ford coming in at a very distant second and third. As a result of these skewed figures, it's no wonder why many electric-centric automakers haven't dipped their toes into the U.S. market. While many prominent brands are exploring their EV lineup in the research and development labs, some of the electric platforms they offer haven't made their way to American showrooms just yet. Automakers like Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen are still holding onto some of their EV designs, perhaps waiting for adoption levels among American drivers to hit certain internal target thresholds.

Indeed, according to a Sierra Club report, as many as 45% of dealerships across the country would outright refuse to sell EVs on their lots regardless of their access to them, while 66% don't currently stock EVs. Coupled with still middling adoption among consumers, it's no wonder why one brand continues to dominate the data sheet. Yet, there are some wonderful and unique EVs out there in the global marketplace that American drivers simply aren't getting the chance to see and explore. From innovations in the Chinese market (for reference, 25% of all cars sold in China in 2022 were EVs) to European automakers that offer expanded ranges in the EU, these are five EVs that we'd love to see land on American shores.