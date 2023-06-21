Pikmin 1 And 2 Head To Nintendo Switch Today

Originally released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2001 as a launch title, strategy-puzzle game "Pikmin" was a big departure from any of Nintendo's established franchises, placing you in the role of a commander of a small army of helpful plant critters. Rather than taking action yourself, it was all about dividing up tasks and caring for your Pikmin as you quest to recover the parts of your broken rocket.

With the release of "Pikmin 4" right around the corner, it's a good time to try out the original games if you haven't yet — doubly so thanks to Nintendo's newest pair of HD ports. During the Nintendo Direct presentation today, alongside some new details on "Pikmin 4," Nintendo announced that HD versions of both "Pikmin" and "Pikmin 2" will be made available on the Nintendo Switch.

It is not clear whether these HD ports are fresh overhauls of the original GameCube games, or touch-ups of the ports that were released for the Nintendo Wii in 2008. Regardless, with these new ports, alongside the port of "Pikmin 3" released in 2020, it is now possible to enjoy the entire "Pikmin" series from the start on the your Nintendo Switch.