Pikmin 3 is getting a second life on Nintendo Switch

Ever since the Switch launched in 2017, Nintendo has been re-releasing old Wii U titles on the console. Thus far, we’ve seen a number of Wii U games make the jump, including titles like Pokken Tournament, New Super Mario Bros. U, and perhaps most notably, Mario Kart 8. Later this year, a new title will join the roster of Wii U re-releases: Pikmin 3.

Today Nintendo announced Pikmin 3 Deluxe for the Switch. Pikmin 3 Deluxe is something of an enhanced edition of the original game, as it features all of the content that was originally available on Wii U plus some new additions. Chief among those new additions seems to be a co-op for the game’s main story, meaning you can now play through the entire thing with a friend.

There are also new side story missions (which are also co-op), and Pikmin 3 Deluxe includes all of the Mission mode stages that were offered as DLC for the original game. Nintendo says this Deluxe version should be a good pick for newcomers to the Pikmin series too, as it allows players to select from new difficulty options, toggle lock-on targeting, and even make use of optional gameplay hints.

In the end, it seems very similar to other “Deluxe” editions we’ve seen on the Switch in that it bundles together all of the core and DLC content from the original game while adding some new features on top. Nintendo says Pikmin 3 Deluxe will be available for the Nintendo Switch on October 30th.

It’ll cost $59.99 when it arrives, which might be a tough pill to swallow for some. Nintendo has been criticized in the past for offering these Wii U re-releases at full retail price on the Switch, but considering that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still one of the best-selling Switch games of all time, it seems that the strategy of charging full retail price for Wii U Deluxe editions is one that’s working out for Nintendo.