Skyborg: The Drone That Could Revolutionize Air Force Operations

When someone tells you that we're living in the information age, they're not just talking about social media and the internet. In an active combat situation, accurate, up-to-date information is of the utmost importance, ensuring that military pilots can not only accomplish their objectives, but keep themselves safe. Modern military aircraft have many means of gathering information on the battlefield, but that doesn't mean there can't be a little more.

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory has been concocting new ways to assist in the information-gathering process during flight, and its latest advancement could bring a new meaning to the phrase "eye in the sky." The AFRL has developed Skyborg, an autonomous military aircraft that, rather than supplant human pilots, is designed to fly alongside them and scope out situations. With the help of Skyborg, pilots could get an even better view of the skies that they may not be able to see from their cockpits or glean from their onboard instruments.