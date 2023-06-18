The 5 Best EVs Worth Leasing In 2023

Electric vehicle (EV) leasing is an opportunity that many drivers should take advantage of. Yet, the volume of car leases across the country is falling, and in particular, only 12.6% of new EVs rolled off the lot as a lease in 2022. Leasing an EV allows drivers to gain access to the fuel cost benefits of the electric charging functionality without having to pay the premium price tag that often accompanies them in a purchase. EV buyers are banking on a higher initial price tag but substantial savings over the vehicle's life, especially in the cost of gas.

It should be noted that many EVs are coming down in price as the technology and manufacturing techniques used to build them improve. Many electric vehicles now sport price tags nearing a competitive mark with their gas-powered counterparts. But for the best EVs on the market, looking toward the higher end of the range is typically your best bet, meaning a more substantial expense. Similarly, concerns over the remaining life of the battery pack (an EV's most expensive component) may preclude a used model from your search. This leaves only the most expensive models as prospective options.

Leasing an EV is the perfect workaround. A lease allows drivers to experience what it's like to drive one of these vehicles without committing to a purchase. Lessees may also be able to take advantage of incentivized pricing, too. For those thinking of an EV lease, these are the best available.