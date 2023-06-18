The 5 Best EVs Worth Leasing In 2023
Electric vehicle (EV) leasing is an opportunity that many drivers should take advantage of. Yet, the volume of car leases across the country is falling, and in particular, only 12.6% of new EVs rolled off the lot as a lease in 2022. Leasing an EV allows drivers to gain access to the fuel cost benefits of the electric charging functionality without having to pay the premium price tag that often accompanies them in a purchase. EV buyers are banking on a higher initial price tag but substantial savings over the vehicle's life, especially in the cost of gas.
It should be noted that many EVs are coming down in price as the technology and manufacturing techniques used to build them improve. Many electric vehicles now sport price tags nearing a competitive mark with their gas-powered counterparts. But for the best EVs on the market, looking toward the higher end of the range is typically your best bet, meaning a more substantial expense. Similarly, concerns over the remaining life of the battery pack (an EV's most expensive component) may preclude a used model from your search. This leaves only the most expensive models as prospective options.
Leasing an EV is the perfect workaround. A lease allows drivers to experience what it's like to drive one of these vehicles without committing to a purchase. Lessees may also be able to take advantage of incentivized pricing, too. For those thinking of an EV lease, these are the best available.
Kia EV6
The Kia EV6 is an attractive, five-seat crossover vehicle that's responsive and spacious enough to suit a solo driver or a small family. The EV is powered by an electric motor that produces 225 horsepower, driven forward by a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The vehicle offers an EPA estimated range of 310 miles on a full charge, making it a great commuter option for drivers of all types. The car also provides lightning-fast charging capabilities. With a DC fast charger, the EV6 can reach a battery capacity of 80% (up from 10%) in just 18 minutes.
To lease the vehicle, drivers will need $4,999 down at signing and $499 monthly for 36 months. This comes far lower than the average monthly car payment for a new purchase ($716) and notably beneath the typical lease cost of $540. The dynamic driving experience found in Kia's EV6 makes for a fun and rewarding vehicle that's a cost-effective and smart choice as a lease to jump into the world of EVs.
Chevrolet Bolt
Chevrolet is yet another reliable name that has become a significant player in the EV space. The Chevrolet Bolt offers an EPA estimated 259 miles of range with a full battery charge. The Bolt is a compact sedan with a four-door framework for easy access to the rear seating area. It's a hatchback-style vehicle that also provides drivers with a maximum 57 cubic foot cargo volume.
Chevy calls the Bolt "America's most affordable EV" due to its electric motor efficiency, integrated technology, and many other features. This claim may just extend to a lease agreement for the Chevy Bolt, too, with a lessee looking at just $299 per month after $6,759 due at signing. These figures make it one of the least expensive EV leasing options.
Inside the Bolt, drivers will utilize the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System on a 10.2-inch touchscreen. In this central hub, drivers can review their car's specifics, connect through Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, and more.
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Ford's Mustang Mach-E is a bit confusing. The vehicle is styled similarly to the classic and highly venerated Mustangs of the past. Yet, the Mach-E isn't quite a Mustang; the car is a crossover EV that boasts five passenger seats alongside either a 70 kWh battery or the extended range 91 kWh battery pack —the base Mach-E model outputs between 266 and 436 horsepower alongside 317 to 428 lb-ft of torque.
Car and Driver rates the 2023 Mustang Mach-E as a 9/10, noting the impressive range of technology built into the vehicle and its great power ratings (especially in the GT lineup that showcases a dual-motor design spitting out 480 horsepower). The Mach-E offers a fantastic driving experience for lessees seeking something a little sportier while still adding an electric vehicle to the garage or driveway.
A 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium leases for $913 monthly and $7,671 due at signing. It should be noted that some models can be leased for less, however. The Mach-E Select starts at $475 monthly (for 39 months) with $4,480 down. The vehicle has an estimated range between 226 and 312 miles on a full charge, and with a Ford charge station installed at home, you can expect a charging rate of roughly 32 miles per hour.
Tesla Model 3
Tesla is a mainstay in the EV marketplace. The automaker pioneered versatile and stylish EV design (although it wasn't the first EV manufacturer in the game). Teslas often fetch significantly high price tags when purchased new, but car shoppers can also take advantage of Tesla's leasing options. One great choice is the Model 3, leasing for only $399 per month and a payment of $4,500 due at signing.
Leasing a Model 3 provides drivers with a minimized commitment while allowing for the Tesla experience. This makes it a great car to lease for anyone mulling over a future Tesla purchase. Leasing the Model 3 will give you an extended test drive in the Tesla platform, allowing for an informed decision about any future purchasing options on the Tesla app.
The Model 3 offers an estimated 333-mile range and a potent electric motor that propels the car forward from 0-60 in 3.1 seconds. The Model 3 has a 15-inch touchscreen console and a glass roof that makes the driving experience lighter and fresher. The car is a potent mix of power, sporting a top speed of 162 miles per hour and class. As a lease, it might be hard to beat the favorable cost and exciting driving.
Nissan Leaf
Finally, the Nissan Leaf is a top pick for new lease options. The 2023 Leaf can be leased for 36 months at $309 monthly and $2,479 due at signing. This makes it one of the least expensive options for a discerning shopper looking for a great bargain.
Nissan Leaf models come in a few trim levels, and the SV offers an EPA estimated range of up to 212 miles on a 40 kWh battery pack. Optionally, the car comes with a larger, 60 kWh battery installed. Nissan's driver assistance tools are integrated into the vehicle alongside an MPGe rating of up to 121, making it a technologically sound ride and a significantly efficient car.
The four-door hatchback provides ample storage space with the rear seats folded down and a comfortable seating space for five. This makes it a great commuter vehicle, perfect for getting around town or dipping away for the weekend.