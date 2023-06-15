Final Fantasy 16 Spoilers May Already Be Circulating On Social Media
Square Enix's highly anticipated upcoming game "Final Fantasy 16" is reportedly the subject of early spoilers across social media. Though details are still trickling in, it appears that copies of the game may have made their way into the wild, possibly from retail stores that are preparing to sell them starting on June 22 when the title is officially released.
News about potential spoilers was first reported by Video Game Chronicle, and in the hours since, there have been multiple claims that spoilers from early in the game have been shared online. Panic about potential spoilers first surfaced on the ResetEra forums, where a user published an image of someone holding a physical copy of "Final Fantasy 16" for PS5 — that image supposedly originated from 4chan, however.
It is reasonable to assume that additional leaks may appear online in the coming hours and days as those who potentially have access to the game progress further into the storyline. If you're a "Final Fantasy" fan who is hoping to avoid all spoilers, there are steps you can take to avoid them, including blocking keywords on the social media websites you use, temporarily hiding subreddits and other online portals related to video games, and avoiding platforms like YouTube entirely — in fact, many "Final Fantasy" fans on the game leaks subreddit have already proclaimed plans to go on a social media blackout until launch day.
This isn't the first big game hit by early spoilers
Sadly, big storyline spoilers appearing online in the days leading up to a game's release isn't anything new. In late October 2022, only days ahead of its release, Sony warned "God of War" fans that there were major "Ragnarok" spoilers circulating online. Though Sony had said that it was attempting to limit the spread of the spoilers, the hard reality is that once something is unleashed on the internet, there's no putting it back in the bottle. In that case, it was discovered that a retailer had started selling physical copies of the game a couple of weeks before its official launch date, and it's entirely possible the same will prove true with the "Final Fantasy 16" leaks.
"Final Fantasy 16" is currently available to preorder through the game's official website, through the PlayStation Store, and on Amazon. As expected, the title will only be available on the PS5 initially, though this is a timed exclusive, meaning the more patient people among us will eventually be able to grab a copy on other platforms, as well. Per one of the teaser trailers, the game's launch beyond the PS5 will happen on December 31, 2023.