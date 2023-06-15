Final Fantasy 16 Spoilers May Already Be Circulating On Social Media

Square Enix's highly anticipated upcoming game "Final Fantasy 16" is reportedly the subject of early spoilers across social media. Though details are still trickling in, it appears that copies of the game may have made their way into the wild, possibly from retail stores that are preparing to sell them starting on June 22 when the title is officially released.

News about potential spoilers was first reported by Video Game Chronicle, and in the hours since, there have been multiple claims that spoilers from early in the game have been shared online. Panic about potential spoilers first surfaced on the ResetEra forums, where a user published an image of someone holding a physical copy of "Final Fantasy 16" for PS5 — that image supposedly originated from 4chan, however.

It is reasonable to assume that additional leaks may appear online in the coming hours and days as those who potentially have access to the game progress further into the storyline. If you're a "Final Fantasy" fan who is hoping to avoid all spoilers, there are steps you can take to avoid them, including blocking keywords on the social media websites you use, temporarily hiding subreddits and other online portals related to video games, and avoiding platforms like YouTube entirely — in fact, many "Final Fantasy" fans on the game leaks subreddit have already proclaimed plans to go on a social media blackout until launch day.