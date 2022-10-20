Final Fantasy 16's Latest Trailer Serves Up A Little Gameplay And A Lot Of Lore

Square Enix has dropped a new trailer for "Final Fantasy XVI" ahead of the game's release on PlayStation 5 next year. But instead of giving us a glimpse of the game mechanics and combat systems, the latest trailer delves deep into the plot setting and establishes the lore at the center of the game's storyline. The four-minute-long trailer is a mix of cinematic character reveals and their stunning powers in full-blown CGI glory.

Giant creatures like Ifrit, Odin, and Bahamut — all of which are inspired by different regional mythologies on Earth — make an appearance in the latest trailer. The game is set in the fictional world of Valisthea, a realm divided into six kingdoms, each reliant on giant Mothercrystals for its sustenance via the aether. However, the Blight is growing and each crystal is fading, forcing all kingdoms to find the means of survival either through cunning diplomacy or destructive warfare.

At the center of the conflict are Eikons, menacing creatures that lie within a class of human beings classified as Dominants. Needless to say, Dominants either sit on the throne or enjoy life as war champions. The latest "Final Fantasy" trailer, however, introduces two new characters. The first one is Dion Lesage, the Dominant for Bahamut, and Barnabas Thatmr, who can summon the powers of Odin. Kupka and Harman, the Dominants of Titan and Garuda, were introduced in the previous trailer.