New VinFast Program Will Give EV Customers Cash Or Vouchers For Car Issues

VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle company, has struggled to enter the U.S. market. The launch of the VF8, the brand's first EV destined for America, has been controversial. The VF8 has been described as lackluster at best, but reviews generally fall on the negative end of the spectrum. To make matters worse, the cars have been plagued with technical issues, even during drives with the press. There is an ongoing recall for the VF8 concerning a problem with its primary display randomly shutting off.

To smooth things over with the public, VinFast is trying out a time-honored method of winning back the hearts of its buyers, throwing money at them. According to a press release, VinFast is launching its "Special Aftersales Policy" to reimburse customers if they have car issues. Said reimbursement consists of either a service voucher or cold hard cash.

It's worth noting that while leaning into lousy publicity and turning it around sometimes works (e.g., Domino's Pizza), this could potentially backfire and cause even more significant branding issues. Customers could very well be turned off by a car manufacturer perceived as so bad that it launched a program to pay people off with problems.