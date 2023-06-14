Microsoft Launches Consumer Replacement Parts For Surface Pro, Laptop, And Studio

Microsoft has finally started selling replacement parts for a select bunch of its Surface computer lineup — from its own store, this time around. The company says it will offer replacement components for the Surface Pro 7, Pro 8, Pro 9, Surface Laptop (Gen 3, 4, and 5), Surface Laptop Go 2, Surface Laptop Studio, and the Surface Studio 2+ all-in-one computer. Accessories on offer include everything from kickstand parts, fingerprint sensors, and replacement display units to minor-but-hard-to-find pieces like the SSD door, Wi-Fi modules, and the rubber feet on select Surface machines.

In the initial phase, the replacement parts will be available in the U.S., Canada, and France from the official Microsoft Store; in other markets, certified Microsoft resellers will handle the distribution. It was only in 2021 that Microsoft changed course and started offering replacement parts via iFixit, which also has similar partnerships in place with brands like Samsung. Apple has its own expansive DIY repair program in place covering popular products like iPhones and Macs from a dedicated online store.

The safer route, however, is to send your broken Surface for repairs to the good folks over at iFixit — if the warranty coverage has expired — to avoid any mishaps. Also, you might want to read the fine print for the scope of hardware warranty coverage that Microsoft offers, lest you end up damaging some other part while you're busy with your Surface DIY repair endeavor.