5 Of The Best Horror Movies On Hulu Right Now

The hallmark of any good film is the ability to really make you feel something. That moment where the story transcends the screen and strikes you to the core of your being is always one worth experiencing, and few film genres can make that happen like horror. From jumping out of your seat from a jump scare to the looming dread of building tension, horror knows how to reach down deep inside you and let out a bloodcurdling scream.

We could sit here for days listing off our favorite horror films, from slashers to thrillers to cheap shlock, but there are only so many hours in the day, so let's compartmentalize. Let's say that you're looking for a good picture for scary movie night with your friends, and your streaming platform of choice is Hulu. Thanks to its numerous licensing deals and acquisitions, Hulu has a respectable stable of horror flicks to choose from, new and old, and we can definitely recommend a few of them.