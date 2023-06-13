Google Launches Pixel Watch Metal Bands, Delivers A Slew Of Updates For Fitbit, Pixel Phones

Google has released its latest Pixel Drop feature update for its phone and wearable portfolio, and there is a lot to unpack here. Starting with the Pixel Watch, the device will finally start measuring the blood oxygen saturation aka SpO2 levels as you sleep, and will also offer users a detailed overview of the SpO2 level changes.

Google

The Pixel Watch shipped with a sensor capable of taking the SpO2 readings, but for some reason, Google has kept blood oxygen saturation tracking dormant. Taking a cue from the Apple Watch, the Pixel Watch will now notify you about any abrupt rise or fall in your heart rate. Called arrhythmia, such abrupt heart rate variations could be a sign of serious issues such as Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

The Pixel Watch is also getting three new tiles for controlling Spotify music playback right from your wrist. For fitness enthusiasts, the Google smartwatch will now automatically pause and resume workouts, which was yet another major omission when the Pixel Watch was launched and duly criticized for.

Google

Finally, Google is also jazzing up the looks of the Pixel Watch with new Metal Link bands. These bands come with a sizing tool, which lets users remove links to get the perfect fit around their wrist. Available in Brushed Silver and Matte Black shades, these bands will hit the shelves on June 16.