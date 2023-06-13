Google Launches Pixel Watch Metal Bands, Delivers A Slew Of Updates For Fitbit, Pixel Phones
Google has released its latest Pixel Drop feature update for its phone and wearable portfolio, and there is a lot to unpack here. Starting with the Pixel Watch, the device will finally start measuring the blood oxygen saturation aka SpO2 levels as you sleep, and will also offer users a detailed overview of the SpO2 level changes.
The Pixel Watch shipped with a sensor capable of taking the SpO2 readings, but for some reason, Google has kept blood oxygen saturation tracking dormant. Taking a cue from the Apple Watch, the Pixel Watch will now notify you about any abrupt rise or fall in your heart rate. Called arrhythmia, such abrupt heart rate variations could be a sign of serious issues such as Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).
The Pixel Watch is also getting three new tiles for controlling Spotify music playback right from your wrist. For fitness enthusiasts, the Google smartwatch will now automatically pause and resume workouts, which was yet another major omission when the Pixel Watch was launched and duly criticized for.
Finally, Google is also jazzing up the looks of the Pixel Watch with new Metal Link bands. These bands come with a sizing tool, which lets users remove links to get the perfect fit around their wrist. Available in Brushed Silver and Matte Black shades, these bands will hit the shelves on June 16.
A ton of new tricks for the Pixel phones
The Pixel phones also get a bunch of practically convenient tricks. To start, the car crash detection system gets an alert upgrade. That means if you get into an accident, the phone will automatically share your live location with family members and call your emergency contacts. Of course, it will also call for emergency medical help.
On a similar note, users can ask Google Assistant to start the emergency sharing feature that will share a person's whereabouts with family members. Additionally, the assistant can also be summoned to begin the safety check feature, which comes in handy if you want to keep an eye on your loved ones when they're out and about.
If the safety check timer doesn't get a response within 30 minutes, emergency contacts are automatically alerted and real-time location is also relayed. Pixel camera enthusiasts can now click a timed selfie with a hand gesture and also take advantage of the macro focus mode in videos. The assistant is also getting two new voices, haptic feedback has been refined, and an adaptive charging feature will boost the longevity of the Pixel phone's battery.
The cinematic wallpaper trick, which gives a 3D motion spin to 2D pictures, is now available for Pixels, alongside the ability to create custom emoji wallpapers. Another extremely cool feature is the ability to export call recording transcripts in Google Docs, complete with speaker labeling for both video and audio clips.
A few functional upgrades for the Fitbit lineup
Google is also showing some love to the Fitbit ecosystem, which it acquired in 2019 for over $2 billion. On the Fitbit Inspire 3, Charge 5, and the Luxe, users will now get access to exercise modes and previous workout data right on the wearable's screen, ending the hassle of using the companion app installed on a phone.
On a similar note, users will also be able to log their menstrual cycle data, check the status, and even edit details on their Fitbit wearable. However, this feature is exclusive to the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches. Google is also bringing the Daily Readiness Score feature to all Fitbit devices in its portfolio.
On select models, users will now be able to engage with text, calendar, and call notifications in more languages, including Hindi, Arabic, and Vietnamese, among others. Also, a long press on the Home Screen will let users change the clock face. Google is also bringing a variety of new watch faces to the Fitbit Charge 5, Luxe, and Inspire 3.