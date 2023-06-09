How To Find Your Friends' Birthdays On Snapchat, So You Never Forget

Social media platforms help you keep in touch with acquaintances at home and around the world. You can use apps like Snapchat to share photos and videos as well as communicate with your loved ones via message or video call. There are also lesser-known features on the Snapchat app that users find incredibly useful. On top of the usual chat functions, Snapchat is also a pretty reliable avenue for finding out important details about your contacts, such as their birthdays.

Upon signing up for an account, as a Snapchat user, you are required to provide a date of birth. You have the option of modifying the date at a later time as well, but much like changing your Snapchat username, you have a limit to how many times you can do so. In addition, if your current birthday reflects that you are over 18 years old, you are prohibited from modifying your birthday to appear younger than 18.

Enabling Birthday Party will not only allow your friends to see your birthday and greet you on the app, but it will also add a birthday cake emoji next to your name on your special day and showcase a special Birthday Charm.