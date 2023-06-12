Why The FBI Says You Need To Be Careful With Your Social Media Photos

Social media has become a ubiquitous, for better and for worse. On one hand, professional networking and discourse with like-minded individuals has become easier than ever, and contact with overseas friends and family members is easier to maintain. On the other, the world probably doesn't need to see images of your every meal.

Though such photos have long been derided, the issue of problematic social media images has been compounded by the advance of artificial intelligence. Social media giants like Facebook have strict regulations about the kinds of images that can be uploaded on their sites. Facebook's Adult nudity and sexual activity policy, for instance, notes that "we default to removing sexual imagery to prevent the sharing of non-consensual or underage content," but there are exceptions for artwork, acts of protest, educational images and such. Sadly, though, explicit images have been made from otherwise-innocuous shots on social media using AI tools.

Here's what the FBI has to say to users on the matter of these increasingly-sophisticated deepfakes and how harmful they can be.