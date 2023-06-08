Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis Pre-Registration Arrives With New Trailer
During the Summer Game Fest 2023 presentation, Square Enix took the wraps off a new trailer for "Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis," also announcing a closed beta and some other related details. The game, which is coming to Android and iOS, was first announced back in 2021; it will present players with a broad look at the full "Final Fantasy 7" timeline. The title will be formatted with chapters, according to the initial announcement from Square Enix, and it will only be available as a single-player title.
Today's new trailer provided an expanded look at the game, which sports a sort of modern polish on top of the more classic graphics look that you may remember from the earliest days of PlayStation. The company had initially intended to release the title last year but was hit with a delay that pushed it out by a number of months. Though it still isn't ready to launch, some lucky players will get early access to it in the form of that aforementioned closed beta.
Only Android users will get access to the closed beta
Pre-registration for the closed beta kicks off today, but there is an important catch: though the game will be available on iPhone and Android, only Android users will have the opportunity to participate in the beta. The pre-registration period will run from today until June 28, according to the game's official website, with Square Enix noting that you must sign up if you want a shot at participating.
If you make the cut, you can expect the closed beta testing to run from July 6 through July 13, though there's a chance those dates may change. You'll also want to make sure you use a device that meets the company's recommended specs, which includes a minimum of 4 GB of RAM and 8 GB of free storage space, the Snapdragon 845 or later, and Android 8 at the bare minimum. As with the closed beta dates, though, Square Enix warns the system requirements may likewise change.
You'll need to head over to the Google Play Store to grab the "Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis" pre-register title. After doing that, check out some of the other news from Summer Game Fest 2023, including when "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" will finally arrive on the PlayStation 5 and details about the upcoming "Sonic Superstars," which should appeal to fans of the old-school versions of the game series.