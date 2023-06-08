Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis Pre-Registration Arrives With New Trailer

Pre-registration for the closed beta kicks off today, but there is an important catch: though the game will be available on iPhone and Android, only Android users will have the opportunity to participate in the beta. The pre-registration period will run from today until June 28, according to the game's official website, with Square Enix noting that you must sign up if you want a shot at participating.

If you make the cut, you can expect the closed beta testing to run from July 6 through July 13, though there's a chance those dates may change. You'll also want to make sure you use a device that meets the company's recommended specs, which includes a minimum of 4 GB of RAM and 8 GB of free storage space, the Snapdragon 845 or later, and Android 8 at the bare minimum. As with the closed beta dates, though, Square Enix warns the system requirements may likewise change.

You'll need to head over to the Google Play Store to grab the "Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis" pre-register title. After doing that, check out some of the other news from Summer Game Fest 2023, including when "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" will finally arrive on the PlayStation 5 and details about the upcoming "Sonic Superstars," which should appeal to fans of the old-school versions of the game series.