Mark Zuckerberg Gave His Opinion On Apple's Vision Pro, And It's Not Very Flattering

Meta CEO and metaverse visionary Mark Zuckerberg has hit out at Apple's upcoming "Vision Pro" mixed-reality headset. According to The Verge, the Facebook founder highlighted fundamental differences between Apple's hardware and the products his own company produces during a company-wide meeting. One major point Zuckerberg reportedly latched onto was the price point, which Apple has set at $3,499 and up. This contrasts greatly with the very affordable, and very popular, Meta Quest 2 which is priced at $299, almost 1/12th of the price of Apple's high-end offering.

Zuckerberg also singled out the Vision Pro's intended purpose and target audience, highlighting how his platform is based on human interaction and activity, and how that supposedly contrasts with Apple's effort. Zuckerberg said "the metaverse ... is fundamentally social. It's about people interacting in new ways and feeling closer in new ways. Our device is also about being active and doing things. By contrast, every demo that they showed was a person sitting on a couch by themself. I mean, that could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it's not the one that I want. There's a real philosophical difference in terms of how we're approaching this." However, Meta's latest major hardware release and the Vision Pro actually have a surprising amount in common.