This Custom 1981 Corvette Looks Like A Hot Wheels Car, And It Might Even Become One

Michael Scire has owned his Camaro since he was 15 years old and has taken exceptional care of it in the years since. He put the proverbial pedal to the metal for the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, completely overhauling its design with a sleek custom body. Rather than the stock Camaro body, Scire's custom ride features a roadster-styled body, including a stretched front frame and a shortened unibody. This gives it a sharp profile and allows onlookers to see the muscular innards behind the front wheels, including an LT engine V8 350. In one last creative touch, Scire painted the body in a layer of bright, electric green, a shade that wouldn't look out of place on a '90s Nickelodeon TV show, and added a pair of fresh custom seats.

Scire's Camaro is one of the finalists of this year's Hot Wheels Legends Tour, in the running against classic rides like a 1989 Volkswagen Cabriolet and a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado "Kymera." In addition to their finalist selection, every winner of their respective round receives a commemorative trophy containing a black version of the classic Twin Mill Hot Wheels model. There are still six more finalists to select over the next few months, and at the end of it all, the grand prize winner will be chosen this coming November in a livestreamed event. Whichever car takes the gold will have its image transformed into a die-cast Hot Wheels model.