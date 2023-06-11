This Custom 1981 Corvette Looks Like A Hot Wheels Car, And It Might Even Become One
Generally speaking, most Hot Wheels collectible car models are either based on regular real-life cars or dreamed up by company designers with the express purpose of being cool toys and not necessarily practical vehicles. The major exception arises from the yearly Hot Wheels Legends Tour, a globe-spanning event in which Mattel designers seek out the coolest custom-built cars to transform into the next die-cast Hot Wheels model.
While there have been plenty of entrants this year that would make you say, "Wow, that looks like it could be a Hot Wheels car," one in particular truly evokes the Hot Wheels spirit in design and commitment – - an '81 Chevy Camaro owned by Atlanta, Georgia resident Michael Scire. Not only does this sleek vehicle look like it sprang right out of a Hot Wheels blister pack, but as one of this year's finalists, it could end up in a blister pack in the not-too-distant future.
The custom Chevy Camaro
Michael Scire has owned his Camaro since he was 15 years old and has taken exceptional care of it in the years since. He put the proverbial pedal to the metal for the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, completely overhauling its design with a sleek custom body. Rather than the stock Camaro body, Scire's custom ride features a roadster-styled body, including a stretched front frame and a shortened unibody. This gives it a sharp profile and allows onlookers to see the muscular innards behind the front wheels, including an LT engine V8 350. In one last creative touch, Scire painted the body in a layer of bright, electric green, a shade that wouldn't look out of place on a '90s Nickelodeon TV show, and added a pair of fresh custom seats.
Scire's Camaro is one of the finalists of this year's Hot Wheels Legends Tour, in the running against classic rides like a 1989 Volkswagen Cabriolet and a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado "Kymera." In addition to their finalist selection, every winner of their respective round receives a commemorative trophy containing a black version of the classic Twin Mill Hot Wheels model. There are still six more finalists to select over the next few months, and at the end of it all, the grand prize winner will be chosen this coming November in a livestreamed event. Whichever car takes the gold will have its image transformed into a die-cast Hot Wheels model.