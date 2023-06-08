Google Password Manager Soups Up Security, Gets A Dedicated Space On Desktop
Google Password Manager has been steadily expanding its list of features and updating security measures at a fairly consistent rate with no signs of stopping anytime soon — which makes sense, what with the eternal struggle against hacking and other online safety risks. The Chrome-centric password juggling feature is receiving yet another series of changes and improvements spread across desktop and mobile versions.
These updates — most of which are out now, but some are still in the pipeline — aim to make Google Password Manager a bit more user-friendly, safer, and more secure. Depending on your hardware of choice, you may need to turn on one or more of these new features manually. And keep in mind that Password Manager is an aspect of Google's Chrome web browser, not a separate app, so if you use a different browser, you won't have access to any of this. Using a password manager is still a good idea, though.
What's new
The most immediately noticeable change is that you can now give Password Manager its own pseudo-app by creating a desktop shortcut. However, it's also getting pushed to the forefront in Chrome itself. Now, you can quickly access the feature via the Chrome menu, and a "Manage passwords" option will now appear along with password auto-fill prompts.
Beyond that, you can also add notes to your password information, such as PINs, ID information, tags to help you keep track of multiple accounts, etc. Saved passwords from other password services can be exported and imported into Password Manager as a .csv file. And the iOS version of Password Manager is getting a bit of an interface overhaul, with larger auto-fill prompts and multiple accounts for the same website being grouped for easier selection.
A couple more features are on the way, too, but they aren't available yet. Sometime within "the coming months," Password Manager on iOS will add Password Checkup support to let you know when and if any of your passwords are weak, being used across multiple accounts, or have been compromised. Biometric verification support (previously only on mobile devices) for facial recognition, fingerprint ID, and more — depending on what your hardware can handle — is also on its way to the desktop version of Password Manager "soon." Though in both cases, Google has not provided a specific release date yet.