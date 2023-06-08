Google Password Manager Soups Up Security, Gets A Dedicated Space On Desktop

The most immediately noticeable change is that you can now give Password Manager its own pseudo-app by creating a desktop shortcut. However, it's also getting pushed to the forefront in Chrome itself. Now, you can quickly access the feature via the Chrome menu, and a "Manage passwords" option will now appear along with password auto-fill prompts.

Beyond that, you can also add notes to your password information, such as PINs, ID information, tags to help you keep track of multiple accounts, etc. Saved passwords from other password services can be exported and imported into Password Manager as a .csv file. And the iOS version of Password Manager is getting a bit of an interface overhaul, with larger auto-fill prompts and multiple accounts for the same website being grouped for easier selection.

A couple more features are on the way, too, but they aren't available yet. Sometime within "the coming months," Password Manager on iOS will add Password Checkup support to let you know when and if any of your passwords are weak, being used across multiple accounts, or have been compromised. Biometric verification support (previously only on mobile devices) for facial recognition, fingerprint ID, and more — depending on what your hardware can handle — is also on its way to the desktop version of Password Manager "soon." Though in both cases, Google has not provided a specific release date yet.