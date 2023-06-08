GM Isn't Ready To Give Up On Gas-Powered SUVs Just Yet

General Motors is hard at work making sure its upcoming electric vehicles like the Chevy Silverado EV and Equinox EV will give companies like Ford and Tesla a run for their money. It's been full steam ahead for GM's Ultium platform since the launch of the wild GMC Hummer EV. However, GM's bread and butter is still internal combustion (ICE) cars by a significant margin (as its EVs don't always sell too well).

One of the major breadwinners for General Motors are huge SUVs like the GMC Yukon and Chevy Tahoe. To reflect that, GM just announced that it will be investing upwards of $500 million into its Arlington Assembly plant in Arlington, Texas. Per a press release from General Motors, the company's investment will explicitly go to ready the plant for the production of gas-powered full-size SUVs. As for what those SUVs are, whether a new model entirely or updated versions of its existing SUVs, GM is not dropping any hints.