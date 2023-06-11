Whatever Happened To StumbleUpon, And Did It Shut Down?

The Internet is a curious place. It is, at once, home to all the information you could ever need, and all the information you could ever not need. Sadly for productivity levels, certain websites boast features tailored to draw us off track at every turn.

Google's famous I'm Feeling Lucky button, which takes users directly to whichever website was the top result for their search, also has functions like I'm Feeling Artistic (delivers you to a piece of art from Google Arts & Culture) and I'm Feeling Hungry (a search for "dinner recipes"). The Wikipedia "from today's featured article" section will similarly bring you information on the most random topics. Fans of such features will fondly recall a particular browser extension called StumbleUpon. With a click of the Stumble button, it deposited users onto a website relating to their previous search and browser history (make of this what you will), and a community developed around the practice of comparing notes as to where StumbleUpon brought them.

Like hours spent feverishly editing the HTML code on MySpace to make the words on your profile page flash different colors (yes, you can still find your MySpace profile), StumbleUpon is a relic of a simpler internet time. If you're wondering what happened to it, here's the sad story.