Minecraft For Chromebooks Exits Early Access - Here Are The Machines It'll Run On

It's only a slight exaggeration to say that "Minecraft" is one of the most ubiquitous video games ever made. You name a modern platform, you can play "Minecraft" on it, and if you can't, the odds are good you'll be able to play it sooner or later. Case in point, as of today, the Chromebook build of "Minecraft" has officially exited its early access period, providing one more personal computing device you can play the game on.

"Minecraft" is now available natively via the Google Play store on Chromebook devices. Instead of using third-party software to run the Android version of the game, you can download and play it normally. Specifically, it's "Minecraft: Bedrock Edition," the same base version of "Minecraft" that's playable on every other platform, with cross-platform play fully supported. There are no tangible differences between the Chromebook version of "Minecraft" and any other version, as it also includes the most recent "Trails & Tales" update. The only thing you'll need to remember is if you have a world going in a different version of "Minecraft," you will need to start up a new world when you begin the Chromebook version.