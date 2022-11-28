How To Install 'Minecraft: Java Edition' On Your Chromebook

Chromebooks are cost-effective laptops running on ChromeOS, a proprietary version of Linux. Historically, they've been better known for running basic tasks like note-taking and internet browsing, but a growing collection of Android-based apps and functions are gradually making Chromebooks suitable as a replacement for the traditional laptop. They can even run "Minecraft," which is still one of the most popular games in the world, garnering 141 million players in August 2021, according to Statista.

Usually, when installing "Minecraft" on an Android-based device, you'll install something like "Minecraft: Education Edition" rather than the standard "Minecraft: Java Edition" – which is most closely associated with how "Minecraft" is played on a desktop or a laptop rather than how it's generally played on a mobile Android-based device. However, the benefit of playing "Minecraft: Java Edition" is you get to see new content as it comes to "Minecraft," and you get the option to play with PC players on a much larger variety of servers. It's technically possible to install "Minecraft: Java Edition" onto a Chromebook running Linux, however, your gaming experience will ultimately come down to how powerful your Chromebook is. You'll want to make sure you own a copy of "Minecraft: Java Edition" as well, and you can either buy it from the official website or get it included as part of PC Game Pass.

Before you begin, it's a good idea to open a new Chrome page and then navigate to chrome://flags, where you can enable GPU acceleration on certain Chromebook devices. Simply search for "GPU acceleration" and enable it if it isn't currently enabled.