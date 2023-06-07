The Volvo EX30 Cross Country Looks Ready For Electric Adventures
Volvo's upcoming EX30 electric crossover is a promising and plucky little EV with a fairly inexpensive price tag, starting at $34,950. It has an estimated range of 275 miles, and is expected to start showing up in customer's driveways by early next year. In and of itself, that's fairly exciting. It's a reasonably priced, fairly good-looking EV from a well-known and huge automaker.
However, the regular Volvo EX30 is not the whole story; nor is the dual-motor 422 horsepower variant that can launch itself to 60 miles per hour in a scant 3.4 seconds. The real gem will be the off-road ready EX30 Cross Country model.
Much like the Volvo Cross Country wagons of yore, the little EV is covered in all means of aggressive body cladding and knobby tires. Not a lot is known about the little EV yet before its full release — including the price — but according to Volvo, customers are getting a little more than just a body kit.
Volvo's adorable off-roader
The EX30 Cross Country will be equipped with all-around skid plates unique to this variant, and its own unique set of 19-inch wheels. Additionally, press images show a roof-rack that can store an extra wheel or gear you'll need out on the trail. If there's anything off-roaders love, it's roof-baskets and extra gear.
18-inch wheels and what Volvo calls "bespoke tires" are also an option. Lastly, a press release from Volvo notes that it will have a higher ground clearance than the stock EX30, meaning that it will likely have some serious trail driving chops after it's released.
Here's the potential bad news: The EX30 Cross Country isn't even going into production until later in 2024, meaning that it likely won't be on dealership lots potentially until 2025. That also leaves plenty of time for prices to change and production to go all out of whack, as is often the case with EVs in production. Plus, it's a special edition of a car that's likely going to be fairly popular, meaning the EX30 Cross Country might be hard to get your hands on.