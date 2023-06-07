The Volvo EX30 Cross Country Looks Ready For Electric Adventures

Volvo's upcoming EX30 electric crossover is a promising and plucky little EV with a fairly inexpensive price tag, starting at $34,950. It has an estimated range of 275 miles, and is expected to start showing up in customer's driveways by early next year. In and of itself, that's fairly exciting. It's a reasonably priced, fairly good-looking EV from a well-known and huge automaker.

However, the regular Volvo EX30 is not the whole story; nor is the dual-motor 422 horsepower variant that can launch itself to 60 miles per hour in a scant 3.4 seconds. The real gem will be the off-road ready EX30 Cross Country model.

Volvo

Much like the Volvo Cross Country wagons of yore, the little EV is covered in all means of aggressive body cladding and knobby tires. Not a lot is known about the little EV yet before its full release — including the price — but according to Volvo, customers are getting a little more than just a body kit.