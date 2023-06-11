Why The Production Of Classic Rod Hall Signature Dodge Trucks Was Cursed Twice

One could only imagine how vintage truck lovers responded to the Rod Hall Dodge Truck in 1987. It stood tall with its modified chassis and had a vibe that could make mincemeat of inhospitable terrain with its signature red, orange, and yellow livery. But, unfortunately, Dodge only sold 14 Rod Hall Signature Edition Ram trucks before the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ruined the fun. As it turns out, the custom suspension and modifications were untested by the NHTSA and recalled each truck for being "unsafe" to use on public roads.

However, the stars aligned in 1990 when Rod Hall partnered with fellow legendary racer Carrol Shelby to build a new series of custom Ram trucks. Each truck had a 170-horsepower 5.2-liter V8 engine and a slew of off-road-ready equipment like front and rear pre-runner bumpers, a lightbar on the bed, and bespoke driving lights.

The team produced 33 Dodge Rod Hall Signature Edition trucks before Carrol Shelby's untimely heart attack in 1990. Because of this, the 1987 and 1990 Rod Hall Signature Editions are considered the rarest and most unique Dodge trucks ever made. Finding one in mint condition is like winning the lottery, and you'll probably need to actually win the lottery to add one to your garage.