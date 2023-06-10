Using The Apple Home App To Update HomeKit Accessories (Third-Party Included)

As smart tech becomes more prevalent in the modern home, it's become more important than ever to ensure every device you're using is up to date. After all, not only do consistent updates help get your devices all of the newest features, they also update security protocols to keep you and your hardware safe from bad actors.

It can be a little annoying to keep all of your devices up to date if they're from different frameworks, but thankfully, there are ways to keep everything consistent. For instance, if you're using a mix of Apple HomeKit devices and third-party devices, you can keep all of them properly updated from the Apple Home app on your iPhone. All it takes is a few taps on a single app, and you can ensure every device in your home, Apple-made or otherwise, is current on its updates and ready to weather whatever the world throws at it.