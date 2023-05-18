How To Use Matter To Connect A Nest Thermostat With Apple HomeKit

As AI becomes increasingly advanced, so too do our homes themselves. In September 2020, ValuePenguin reported that 65% of people in the United States owned a doorbell, sprinkler, speaker, or other smart device for their homes. This may be purely for convenience's sake, or also in an effort to be greener.

As far as convenience goes, there's an issue that has constantly limited the potential of smart home setups: It's frustratingly difficult to connect everything to everything else in a one-stop sense. Depending on preferences for specific devices from specific manufacturers, compatibility is an ever-present issue. Apple Home, or HomeKit, is one high-profile step in this direction, but it remains difficult to connect all the devices users may own. Through Matter, though, there is a way to link Apple Home and a Nest device.

Nest thermostat owners will be glad to see that such a thing is possible. Here's how it's done and why it's so helpful for those handy smart thermostats.