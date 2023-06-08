Xbox Error Code 0x80190190 - What It Means, And 6 Possible Solutions
You come home from a busy day, exhausted but excited to finally play your favorite video game. With sheer enthusiasm, you power up your Xbox. However, as you try to open the game, you're greeted with the annoying Xbox Error Code 0x80190190. What does that mean, and how do you get rid of it?
There are multiple Xbox error codes that could show up for various reasons, but the Error Code 0x80190190 typically means that there's an issue with the Xbox Live Service, or your console can't connect to it. That means either the services are down, or there's an issue in your internet connection that's stopping the console from accessing them.
Does the error stop you from playing a game? Well, that depends on whether you're trying to play an online or an offline game. If the game relies on Xbox Live Service for multiplayer/online features and cloud saves, you won't be able to play it unless the error is fixed. However, many games do not require an active internet connection, or access to Xbox's Live Service, and aren't affected by the error.
Now that you know what the Xbox Error Code 0x80190190 is, here are some ways to fix the error and unlock the entire suite of online gaming features for yourself. Before diving into the more complicated fixes, try restarting your console. If a glitch causes the error, rebooting the console can often fix it immediately.
Check your internet connection and Xbox Live Service's status
The first thing you should do upon encountering the Xbox Error Code 0x80190190 is check your internet connection. More often than not, the error occurs due to a poor or unstable connection that prevents the console from accessing Xbox Live Service. If you're using Wi-Fi, conduct a network test.
If the network fails, try resetting your Wi-Fi router, or contacting your internet service provider for further assistance. Check whether your Xbox is too far from the router, as the coverage decreases with an increase in distance, like if you just moved your console into another room. To ensure you get the absolute best speeds, use a LAN cable for a lag-free experience.
Now, if you can access the internet on other devices via the same network, check the Xbox Live Service status by visiting the official website. If there's an outage or the service is down for maintenance, wait until Microsoft resolves the issue. Suppose the Xbox Live Service is active as well; check your personal Xbox Live account for issues. Sometimes, an account issue such as an outdated phone number or email ID could cause the Xbox Error Code 0x80190190, but providing the correct information should rectify that problem.
Clear the console's MAC address and cache
If you have a stable internet connection and the Xbox Live Service is online, yet you are still facing the error, you may want to reset your MAC address. This will reset the network configuration on your console and fix any related problems.
- Open the Settings menu, navigate to the Network section, and under General, select "Network Settings."
- Select Advanced Settings, and then "Alternate MAC address."
- Finally, hit the "Clear" button and restart your console.
This should reset all the network settings and resolve any related issues.
If not, clearing the console's cache would be your next-best option. Like other consoles, the Xbox stores temporary data, which helps it hasten several standard processes. However, too much cache can fill up storage, cause glitches, or sometimes make the Xbox Error Code 0x80190190 pop up. Here's the easiest method to clear your Xbox's cache:
- Open the Home menu by pressing the Xbox button on your controller.
- Navigate to the Profile & system menu, and select "Settings."
- Scroll and select the Devices & Connections option.
- On the right, select Blue-ray, and choose "Persistent storage."
- In the following menu, select "Clear Persistent Storage."
If the console doesn't show any signs of improvement, resetting it would be the ultimate option. Those with Xbox Series S must reset the console to clear its cache.
Update your console
As a last resort, you can update your Xbox system. Since system updates typically install a better-working version of the OS on your console, updates can fix several issues. Although Microsoft is pretty regular with updates, here's how to check whether a system update is available:
- Open Settings on your Xbox and head to System.
- Select Console Info from the available options, and then hit "Updates."
- Check the update availability by selecting the Latest console update status option.
- If an update is available, install it.
Other ways to fix the Xbox Error Code 0x80190190 include reinstalling a particular game producing the error, or resetting the console to factory settings. Although reinstalling a game is relatively easy, resetting the entire console might not be possible for everyone. Although the methods mentioned here should help you eliminate the annoying issue, if they don't, you should contact Xbox support, explain the problem and the fixes you've tried, and ask for further assistance.