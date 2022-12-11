Why Your Xbox Series X Is Stuck On A Black Screen And How To Fix It

Released in 2020, Xbox Series X is among the best gaming consoles in the market. With top-of-the-line specifications and plenty of features, the Xbox is popular among gaming enthusiasts. However, like every console, users have faced certain issues with it too. While some owners face problems with Wi-Fi connection on their Xbox, some have audio-related issues. In the past, SlashGear has covered those issues, why they occur, and ways to fix them. However, Xbox Series X owners have been facing another problem, called the 'Black Screen of Death' among those who dread it.

The black screen error on the Xbox Series X can occur anytime. Players have encountered the black screen error after switching on the console, returning to Home, or installing a system update. However, the Xbox Series X black screen error is not a problem. Instead, it indicates something is wrong with your console. Many reasons can cause the black screen error on an Xbox Series X: a faulty connection or power supply unit, overheating of the console, or a buggy firmware update, among others. However, there are a few ways to fix the black screen error on your Xbox Series X.