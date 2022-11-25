The Easiest Ways To Fix An Xbox Series X|S That Won't Connect To WiFi
Nothing is worse than booting up your Xbox Series X|S only to be met with a notification that your console can't connect to Wi-Fi. Whether you're looking to play online with friends or download an update for a new game, it is vital to have a stable internet connection to get the most out of your next-gen gaming system. When you begin to have network difficulties, you'll quickly find that many aspects of the Xbox Series X|S will be severely limited — some of which you might not expect.
On the bright side, troubleshooting Wi-Fi problems with your Xbox Series X|S is often relatively straightforward, according to this tutorial from Microsoft. Whether the issue lies with a malfunctioning router or misconfigured console settings, you can solve many of the most common network problems without the help of a professional. However, it's important to note that if the problem persists, you may need to contact your internet service provider.
Start with your Wi-Fi router
Given the essential role that routers play in broadcasting and receiving signals to and from devices all over your home, you should start here when trying to fix an Xbox Series X|S that won't connect to Wi-Fi.
Start by checking to see if other devices in your home, such as a smartphone or computer, cannot connect to your Wi-Fi. You can rest assured that the problem is likely related to your router — rather than your Xbox Series X|S — if none of the other devices in your home can connect, according to Microsoft. Once you've established that your router is most likely malfunctioning, you should hard restart it by unplugging it for five minutes and then replugging it.
You should also consider updating your router's firmware if you never have. As routers become increasingly advanced, they need updates to continue operating effectively. Depending on your router's make and model, you might also be able to turn on updates automatically so that your router's firmware stays current without ever needing to lift a finger.
Try restarting your Xbox Series X|S
After establishing that your router is working for the other devices in your home, you can deduce that the Wi-Fi problems are related to your Xbox Series X|S. One of the most straightforward troubleshooting methods to start with is to perform a restart of your console, according to Microsoft. The steps are simple:
- Open the power center on your console by holding the Xbox button on the controller.
- Choose Restart console and wait for your console to reboot.
- Once your console has rebooted, you can test your connection by navigating to Profile & System > Settings > General > Network Settings > Test Network Connection.
If you're still having trouble connecting to Wi-Fi, you can also try to perform a hard restart. According to Xbox, you'll want to ensure that you have completely turned it off first. Once you've turned it off, unplug it from the power cable for 10 seconds and then plug it back in.
Remove any potential interference around your Xbox Series X|S
According to Microsoft, your console can experience what is referred to as active interference from nearby electronics that emit wireless signals or other forms of interference. Anything as simple as microwave ovens or air conditioners can cause active interference; however, you can also experience active interference if you use smart home technology, such as wireless speakers or lights.
Microsoft recommends that you try to remove devices suspected of causing interference from your router and console's line of sight. This means you should power off or remove devices such as wireless speakers and other interference-emitting devices that stand directly between your router and your Xbox Series X|S.
While it might not seem like it, third-party wireless headphones can also cause interference issues, according to Microsoft. If you've recently purchased new wireless gaming headphones (like the Logitech G Astro A30, for instance) and are suddenly experiencing network issues, try to connect to Wi-Fi with the headphones powered off and see if that helps solve the problem.
Use a wired connection instead
If you still have issues connecting your Xbox Series X|S to Wi-Fi, you should try a hardwire connection instead, according to Microsoft. While a wireless connection is by far the most convenient option if you are looking to game away from your router and modem, it is susceptible to interference and other problems that can knock you offline. To do this:
- Connect your Xbox to your router using an ethernet cable and the port on the back of your console.
- Your console should automatically detect the wired network signal and connect you. However, you can test your connection by navigating to Profile & System > Settings > General > Network Settings > Test Network Connection.
You can also try to connect your console directly to your modem if it's not receiving a signal when connected to your router. However, according to Microsoft, you should only use this method as a last-ditch diagnostic effort to see if the problem lies with your router.