The Easiest Ways To Fix An Xbox Series X|S That Won't Connect To WiFi

Given the essential role that routers play in broadcasting and receiving signals to and from devices all over your home, you should start here when trying to fix an Xbox Series X|S that won't connect to Wi-Fi.

Start by checking to see if other devices in your home, such as a smartphone or computer, cannot connect to your Wi-Fi. You can rest assured that the problem is likely related to your router — rather than your Xbox Series X|S — if none of the other devices in your home can connect, according to Microsoft. Once you've established that your router is most likely malfunctioning, you should hard restart it by unplugging it for five minutes and then replugging it.

You should also consider updating your router's firmware if you never have. As routers become increasingly advanced, they need updates to continue operating effectively. Depending on your router's make and model, you might also be able to turn on updates automatically so that your router's firmware stays current without ever needing to lift a finger.