This Genetically-Modified Bacteria Could Be The Next Breakthrough In Cancer Treatment

Recent medical research has determined that the residents of our microbiomes can have a direct effect on the triggering of our immune responses. Our bodies are their homes, after all, so it makes sense that they would stimulate our immune systems to fight back if a threat like an infection or, indeed, a tumor were detected.

In an effort to measure the exact efficacy of this immune boost, a team of scientists at Stanford University, led by Michael Fischbach, obtained samples of S. epidermidis, a common microbe found on the surface of human skin. By inserting new gene codes into the samples from cancer cell proteins, the microbes were made to recognize the presence of cancerous symptoms, i.e. tumors.

For their test, the scientists injected skin cancer cells into mice, then swabbed the injection spots with samples of the microbes. One group of mice was given the modified microbes, while another was given unmodified microbes as a control. After a few weeks, cancerous tumors became distinct in the control mice. The mice with the modified microbes, however, were virtually tumor-free. As an added bonus, the scientists swabbed the control mice with the modified microbes, and their tumors began to recede.