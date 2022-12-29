This New VR Technology Could Change The Future Of Cancer Treatment

Mention virtual reality (VR) and people will either think of the relatively recent surge in the popularity of VR gaming or Mark Zuckerberg's deep desire to cram us all into his Metaverse. But VR actually has some very broad applications. Architects and real estate agents have been using it to show clients prospective homes, NFT enthusiasts are using it as a way to drag their digital art into a kind of reality, and now researchers are using it to improve cancer treatment. Several cancer charities, Cambridge University, and some video game designers have teamed up to work on a new approach to how doctors treat cancer.

While VR's mainstream appeal certainly lies with people who want to cram screwdrivers into the side of zombies' heads or stand face-to-face with Darth Vader, the medium has some very unique applications. It is deeply immersive and allows users to view objects in full 3D. Beyond that, you also have the ability to move around in the VR space, so you can view an object from any number of angles.

The actual laws of physics don't really apply either, so you can set the rules of the VR universe to reflect your needs. From an architect's point of view, this could mean they're presenting a small but detailed view of a house to their clients that will allow them to take in the whole thing at once. With the press of a button, that model could become full-sized, and the clients could walk around a home that hasn't actually been built yet. These properties are also what make VR a potential game-changer in the world of medicine, and not just as a way to distract patients from their pain.