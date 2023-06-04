Transfer Music From iTunes To iPhone: Easy Guide

With a few easy steps, you can transfer music saved on iTunes from your Mac or PC to your iPhone. You might need to do this to sync purchased music and ringtones to your phone (since Apple still won't allow custom ringtones) or access songs when you're offline.

There are a few ways you could go about this, but all of them are straightforward to complete with a few clicks. First, ensure you have an up-to-date version of iTunes on your computer. If you have an older version, open the app and select Help > Check for Updates from the menu bar, then follow the prompts to install the latest version. Also, you must know that iTunes only allows for a one-way sync, meaning you can sync music from your computer to your iPhone via iTunes, but not vice versa.

One last caveat: iTunes still exists and works for PCs and older Macs, but you'll use the Music app if you're running on macOS Catalina or newer. Apple discontinued iTunes with the launch of OS Catalina in 2019 and moved most of its functionality into the Music app. All iTunes digital content is now split across Apple's separate media apps: Music, Podcasts, TV, and Books.

With that out of the way, here's the process for transferring music from iTunes to your iPhone.