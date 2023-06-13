2024 Polestar 2 Price And Range Revealed: What You Need To Know

Polestar has announced that the 2024 trim of its fastback electric sedan, the Polestar 2, will start at $49,900 when it finally goes on sale this summer. The Swedish carmaker is touting 320 miles of EPA range for its latest electric outing — up from the EPA range of 300 miles that the company originally announced in January for the "Long range Single motor" configuration. This one delivers a potent 299 horsepower, supports 205 kW charging, and can go from 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds.

The "Long range Dual motor" variant will set you back by $55,300, and offers the Pilot Pack (worth $3,400) as a standard option, but the range drops to 277 miles — owing to a smaller 78kWh battery pack. This model allows for 155 kW DC charging, offers an output of 421 horsepower, and accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds. Orders for the car kick off on June 7 via the official Polestar website, while deliveries of the 2024 Polestar 2 begin in August.

It is no surprise that the 2024 Polestar is staring right at Tesla, beating the range figures of Model 3's rear-wheel drive variant. Polestar's pricing structure is also strategically targeted at the Tesla Model 3, which goes for $47,240 for the Long Range model, and $53,240 for the Performance version. In this price bracket, the Polestar 2 will also lock horns against the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, Kia EV6, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the Toyota bZ4X.