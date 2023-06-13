2024 Polestar 2 Price And Range Revealed: What You Need To Know
Polestar has announced that the 2024 trim of its fastback electric sedan, the Polestar 2, will start at $49,900 when it finally goes on sale this summer. The Swedish carmaker is touting 320 miles of EPA range for its latest electric outing — up from the EPA range of 300 miles that the company originally announced in January for the "Long range Single motor" configuration. This one delivers a potent 299 horsepower, supports 205 kW charging, and can go from 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds.
The "Long range Dual motor" variant will set you back by $55,300, and offers the Pilot Pack (worth $3,400) as a standard option, but the range drops to 277 miles — owing to a smaller 78kWh battery pack. This model allows for 155 kW DC charging, offers an output of 421 horsepower, and accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds. Orders for the car kick off on June 7 via the official Polestar website, while deliveries of the 2024 Polestar 2 begin in August.
It is no surprise that the 2024 Polestar is staring right at Tesla, beating the range figures of Model 3's rear-wheel drive variant. Polestar's pricing structure is also strategically targeted at the Tesla Model 3, which goes for $47,240 for the Long Range model, and $53,240 for the Performance version. In this price bracket, the Polestar 2 will also lock horns against the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, Kia EV6, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the Toyota bZ4X.
Adjusting costs in the right direction
The 2024 Polestar 2's upgraded drivetrain bumps up the horsepower figures by a healthy margin, but in addition to engineering, Polestar is also cutting the add-on costs. The Pilot Pack (worth $3,400, standard on the Long range Dual motor variant) offers tricks such as adaptive cruise control, rear collision warning, LED front fog lights with corner assist, and driver assistance.
The optional Plus Pack, which used to cost $4,200, is also going down to $2,200 for this variant. For that option, the 2024 Polestar serves audio gear by Harman Kardon, a panoramic moonroof, a heated steering wheel, interior air quality regulation, and a heat pump that is claimed to help with range enhancement. Polestar is also offering a Performance Pack as well, which adds goodies such as redesigned alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, adjustable Öhlins dampers, and a higher 455 horsepower output with quicker acceleration figures (4.1-second 0-60 time).
On the aesthetic front, the Polestar 2 ditches the grill in favor of a flat front, as is the trend with a majority of electric cars out there, including the carmaker's own Polestar 3 SUV. This isn't merely a design tweak, as the flat front — which Polestar calls Smart Zone — hosts sensors, heating wires, and other components that help with the safety and driver assistance systems. The car also offers what Polestar markets as "safety-enhancing Pixel LED headlights," which rely on an array of 84 individually controlled LEDs that autonomously adjust the beam on the surroundings.