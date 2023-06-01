Starlink Lands Pentagon Contract To Provide Internet To Ukraine

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service has now officially been enrolled in the war in Ukraine. The Department of Defense signed a contract with the company to provide internet services for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian Federation.

According to Reuters, the contract was awarded to Elon Musk's company on June 1. The specifics of the contract are classified in an effort to obfuscate how exactly Starlink's satellites and subsequent services will be used in the fight. It is also unknown how much money was involved in the deal.

Undoubtedly the upgraded internet services will be of a huge strategic advantage to troops on the ground controlling drones and other weapons systems, but also for the people of Ukraine, who have been subject to repeated internet jamming attempts by invading Russian forces.

However, this is not the first time Starlink and SpaceX have been involved in the fight. Last year, the companies caused controversy for threatening to cut off services to Ukraine unless the U.S. Department of Defense footed the bill.