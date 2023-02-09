SpaceX Comes Clean About Limiting Starlink For Ukranian Troops

In a stunning admission, Elon Musk's SpaceX confessed that the company intervened against Ukrainian forces in the ongoing conflict with Russia. SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell admitted to CNN that SpaceX limited Ukrainian access to the company's Starlink satellite internet, damaging reliable internet access in the war-torn country and shutting down key tools Ukrainian forces have used to resist the Russian invasion. As CNN reports, around the time that SpaceX founder Elon Musk called for a ceasefire and peace deal that would have Ukraine effectively surrender to Russia's territorial demands, the company was actively stifling Ukraine's access to satellite internet.

In her conversation with CNN, Shotwell notably takes the blame for an earlier policy disaster — when documents showed that SpaceX threatened to cut off Starlink service in Ukraine unless the U.S. military took responsibility for its funding — saying, "I was the one that asked the Pentagon to fund, this was not an Elon thing." At the same time, it's unclear which of SpaceX's policies are "Elon things" that may seriously impact the future of his companies, Ukraine, and the rest of the world.