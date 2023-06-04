5 Bizarre Computer Mice We Can't Believe Exist

The keyboard and the mouse are the tried and true definitive input devices you use with a computer. But for decades, the tech world has done its best to reinvent the wheel (or the scroll wheel, as the case may be). For the most part, they failed miserably. Instead of creating innovative, (r)evolutionary products, they built clunkers with lots of charisma but little functionality, and most ended up in the landfill. The same can be said for some really odd game controllers.

Some companies doinked around with "improved" ergonomics so much it hurt your wrists just looking at them. Others had bits and baubles that could be screwed on or off like some deranged engineering puzzle or stretched the technical bounds of what a mouse was supposed to be.

So let's dive into that landfill and sift through the rubble to look at five truly bizarre computer mice (if you want to call them that) that have come down the pipe. And believe it or not, despite the age of some of these mice, you can still find a few for sale. A word of warning, though: unless you're a collector adding them your own personal Mouse Museum, you probably want to leave your money safely in your wallet.