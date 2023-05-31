Google Ended First-Gen Chromecast Support And No One Noticed

Google's Android TV interface powers millions of smart TVs around the globe, thanks to early successes in streaming tech prior. Before the company started licensing Android TV to other manufacturers, it toyed with making its own streaming devices that converted non-smart TVs into smart ones. The first-gen Chromecast, launched in 2013, was one such device that allowed you to stream media from the internet or cast it from your phone and laptop.

Despite its legacy, Google is now dropping support for Chromecast (first-gen devices) just a couple of months before its 10th anniversary. This means Google will no longer be sending software or security updates to the streaming stick. Besides notifying the end of software support, Google also warns users of some degradation in performance.

The end of firmware support was quietly updated on a Chromecast support page. Notably, the last software update came in November 2022 after a gap of nearly three years, 9to5Google notes.