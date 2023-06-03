This Raspberry Pi Project Could Give Your Old BlackBerry A Second Life

The Beepberry is a portable computing device perfect as either a carrier for your favorite chat app or as a personal hacker cyberdeck. This device is powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero W hooked up to a high-contrast, low-power 400x240 Sharp Memory LCD and a classic, pleasantly tactile keyboard and trackpad. The Beepberry features native support for the Beeper app, a universal chat app that can be used to connect with users on 15 different major chat platforms like WhatsApp, Slack, Discord, and more.

In addition to the nostalgic BlackBerry-style keyboard, the interface of the Beepberry is designed to be as minimalistic as possible, rendering all apps exclusively with text (and some ASCII art, where applicable). If you'd prefer your mobile device to be a bit flashier, the Beepberry is highly customizable in terms of both hardware and software. It features programmable USB and GPIO ports and buttons, and can support any Linux app that's already operable on the Raspberry Pi Zero W. There's even a programmable RGB light on the front of the device for notifications.

If you're interested in owning your own Beepberry, you can purchase a pre-made one from Squarofumi's website, though there are also instructions available on the official Beepberry site for building your own from scratch. The only thing not included in the pre-made model or parts list is a case, but the website features several designs for a 3D-printed case that are free to download and use.