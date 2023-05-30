Reimagine App Uses AI To Restore And Animate Old Damaged Photos

Online genealogy platform MyHeritage has launched a new mobile app called Reimagine, which promises to bring vintage photos back to life by using AI to colorize and animate them. The app offers a smorgasbord of features, starting with a multi-page scanner that lets users scan entire physical album pages in one go. Once scanned, the underlying AI does automatic face detection and frame cropping, then saves the images locally to an album and MyHeritage's cloud service.

MyHeritage says the app's purpose is to help users "preserve, improve, and share family photos" in a single app, and without having to pay a bunch for those services. The Reimagine app currently offers four core controls. The Colorize feature adds a dash of colors to black-and-white or faded photos. The results look a tad choppy in terms of skin texture sharpness, not to mention aggressively denoised, but the colors appear on point.

Next in line is the Enhance tool, which does resolution upscaling and also performs sharpening to bring out more details. It also restores faded colors and does pixel-filling if there are scratches on the scanned photos. From the samples shared by MyHeritage, it appears that the AI does its job fairly well, but it is arguably nowhere close to the generative AI fill tools that were recently announced by Adobe.