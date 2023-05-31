Logitech's MX Anywhere 3S Mouse And MX Keys S Want To Be Your New Travel Companions

Logitech has decided to go for portability and productivity with the latest offerings in its Master series of mice and keyboards, which join its other consumer tech products like the G FITS earbuds. The company has talked about the new offerings being designed to help users enter a "state of flow" where they can focus on the tasks at hand without interruptions or distractions.

Both products are essentially upgraded versions of existing items from Logitech's MX lineup. The MX Keys S is a "remaster" of the MX Keys keyboard that launched a few years ago, and the MX Anywhere 3S gives the same treatment to the MX Anywhere mouse. The keyboard features an improved layout and boasts more keys than its predecessor, while the upgraded mouse includes features like Logitech's "quiet clicks" technology. The MX Anywhere 3S is set to retail for $79.99, while the MX Keys S has an MSRP of $109.99.

Logitech

Logitech is also launching a third option in the form of the MX Keys Combo. The Combo itself doesn't feature anything unique. It's simply the MX Keys S packaged alongside the MX Master 3S mouse, a LogiBolt dongle, a charging cable, and a gel-cushioned palm rest. The combo is priced at $199.99, saving customers around $10 when compared to the combined MSRP of the MX Keys S and the MX Master 3S. All three products are set to be released in June 2023.