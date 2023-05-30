Tecno Phantom V Fold Vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Which Is The Better Buy?

Foldable phones are a lot about hardware, and both these phones get the hardware right. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets top-of-the-line hardware. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The displays are the star of the show here, of course. You get a 120Hz 6.2-inch AMOLED 2X cover display with a resolution of 904 x 2,316 pixels, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. On the inside, the main display is a 120Hz 7.6-inch AMOLED 2X screen with a resolution of 1,812 x 2,176 pixels.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold matches up with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip, which is close in performance to the 8+ Gen 1. You get a 120Hz 6.42-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,550 pixels. The main display is a 120Hz 7.85-inch 2,000 x 2,296 pixels LTPO AMOLED. The Phantom V Fold has displays that offer better pixel densities and get almost as bright as the Z Fold 4.

In our Tecno Phantom V Fold review, we pointed out that it has a much less visible crease on the main display when compared to the Z Fold 4, thanks to the waterdrop-style hinge. The hinges on both phones are sturdy, but the Phantom V Fold doesn't get a flex mode, so you can't unfold it at as many angles as you can the Z Fold 4. The camera hardware and experience are also much better on the Z Fold 4, but you get an under-display camera on the main display. This is better because it makes for a seamless main display. However, the inner camera clarity is better on the Phantom V Fold because it has a display cutout instead.