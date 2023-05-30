PS5's 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' Comes To PC This Summer

Good news for "Ratchet & Clank" fans who don't own a PlayStation 5: the popular 2021 title "Rift Apart" is finally being ported to Windows this summer. PC users will be able to play the critically-acclaimed hit when it's released on July 26, over two years since its PS5 debut. The third-person platformer was developed by Insomniac Games, who recently released footage for its hotly-anticipated "Marvel's Spider-Man" sequel.

In addition to the series' usual sci-fi action-adventure gameplay, "Rift Apart" introduces a new "Rift Tether" mechanic that allows the player to fast travel between different planets and other worlds using interdimensional portals. The game is a direct sequel to "Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus," and the ninth main entry in the franchise. Its story, like many these days, involves the multiverse, as well as a new playable female Lombax character named Rivet.

"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart" was well-reviewed when it launched on PS5 two years ago and was a financial success for the franchise, which began over 20 years ago on the PlayStation 2. In addition to its combat mechanics, the game was praised for series-high visuals and technical advancements. Among other accolades, it was nominated for Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards. With its upcoming release to PC, a whole new crop of gamers can finally see what all the buzz has been about.