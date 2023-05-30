PS5's 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' Comes To PC This Summer
Good news for "Ratchet & Clank" fans who don't own a PlayStation 5: the popular 2021 title "Rift Apart" is finally being ported to Windows this summer. PC users will be able to play the critically-acclaimed hit when it's released on July 26, over two years since its PS5 debut. The third-person platformer was developed by Insomniac Games, who recently released footage for its hotly-anticipated "Marvel's Spider-Man" sequel.
In addition to the series' usual sci-fi action-adventure gameplay, "Rift Apart" introduces a new "Rift Tether" mechanic that allows the player to fast travel between different planets and other worlds using interdimensional portals. The game is a direct sequel to "Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus," and the ninth main entry in the franchise. Its story, like many these days, involves the multiverse, as well as a new playable female Lombax character named Rivet.
"Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart" was well-reviewed when it launched on PS5 two years ago and was a financial success for the franchise, which began over 20 years ago on the PlayStation 2. In addition to its combat mechanics, the game was praised for series-high visuals and technical advancements. Among other accolades, it was nominated for Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards. With its upcoming release to PC, a whole new crop of gamers can finally see what all the buzz has been about.
PC gamers can play 'Rift Apart' how they want
Windows users will have many customization options in "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart." This includes choosing the level of ray-traced reflections, which, combined with ray-traced shadows and fine-tuned gradients, can produce a highly-realistic look to natural light in the game. The game will offer settings for ultrawide displays and triple-screen support for 21:9, 32:9, and up to 48:9. Players can enjoy unlocked frame rates and the ability to upscale performance using Intel XeSS, AMD FSR 2, NVIDIA DLSS, or Insomniac's Temporal Injection, with NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA DLAA also being supported.
Mouse and keyboard controls are also customizable, or gamers can use a DualSense or other controller instead. The DualSense will provide dynamic trigger effects and haptic feedback with a wired connection. Like the PS5 version, "Rift Apart" has many accessibility options, including different physical control modes.
The PC version will also feature the armor skins included with the Digital Deluxe Edition and the 20th Anniversary Armor Pack, as well as another five skins inspired by previous "Ratchet & Clank" titles. Games that preorder the title will also get early access to the in-game Pixelizer Weapon and Carbonox Armor set. Unfortunately, no real-life "Rift Tether" will instantly transport you to the game's July 26 release date, but you can preorder "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart" today from Steam or the Epic Games Store.