How Apple TV's New Multiview Feature Works & Makes Watching Live Sports Easier

When you're a super sports fan, it's not enough to sit and watch just one game at a time. You've got to have every major event going simultaneously, so you can keep up with the pace of the entire league — plus maybe a few more leagues if you've got the mental energy for it. Picture-in-picture is a good way to facilitate that kind of marathon viewing, but it's not the best way, as controlling which view has your focus can be a bit of a clunky process.

For those of you who want the next generation of picture-in-picture for the ultimate live sports experience, Apple has added a new feature to Apple TV designed to give you the greatest possible number of views with the most possible control. This new feature is aptly named Multiview, and with it, you can cover your TV screen with your favorite sporting events and seamlessly switch between them.