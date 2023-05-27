The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Needs To Rethink Its Brake Lights Before It Causes An Accident

As complex as cars are, brake lights are one part that everyone easily understands — you hit the pedal, and the brake lights come on. This alerts drivers behind you that you are slowing down and that they should do the same to avoid a collision. Brake lights are one of the most basic elements of vehicular safety equipment and are crucial to keeping you and those around you safe. This is why brake lights are usually well-regulated and why you can be ticketed if your brake lights are not functioning properly.

With the proliferation of electric vehicles, or to be more accurate, regenerative braking, automakers have had to reassess their brake light setups to make sure that they work with both conventional brakes and regenerative brakes. Enough time has passed that most automakers have figured out how to integrate these systems so that their brake lights function as expected.

That being said, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been found to have a glaring flaw — its brake lights don't always turn on under regenerative braking.