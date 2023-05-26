Eufy Security S100 Wired Wall Light Cam Review: A Big Bold Outdoor Security Solution

Installation is pretty simple. You can mount this to a round electrical box, or you can surface mount the light—hardware is included for both options. This is a wired light, so obviously, installation is also limited to places where you have (or can run) power, so choose wisely — or get one of their solar-powered cameras instead.

Eufy recommends you plug in the wall light before mounting it anywhere. The light has a micro USB port (with included cable) that you can plug in, allowing you to go through most of the setup with your feet on terra firma. Of course, this is 2023, and any accessory actively using micro USB instead of USB-C is automatically suspect. You only have to use it here, and then you can move on, so Eufy gets a pass, but seriously Eufy, let's update that tech.

During this process, you'll set up the light and connect it to Wi-Fi. To do that, you enter your Wi-Fi credentials and the app generates a QR code that the camera scans. After that, it's time to mount the light to the wall.

The light is mounted in two parts. First comes the base, where you screw your electrical wires into a connector, and mount the base to the wall. Then you pop the light into the base and secure it with a tiny bolt on either side. That's it. Overall, installation is pretty simple; just remember to kill power to the cords you're using before you try to wire it up or you may end up killing the camera or worse.