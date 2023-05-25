Ad-Free Twitch Turbo Subscriptions Are Getting Price Hikes Worldwide
In the same way that YouTube Premium and Spotify Premium let users avoid advertisements by paying for a subscription, Twitch has a paid plan that gets rid of ads on streams — and it just got a huge price hike. The company introduced Twitch Turbo in 2013, and for $8.99 per month, users had the luxury of evading pre-roll ads, mid–clip ads, and companion and display ads without hampering the broadcaster's income stream.
As of May 25, Twitch has raised the price for its ad-free service globally. In the U.S., the price has gone up from $8.99 per month to $11.99 per month, while folks in Canada will now have to shell out CAD $13.99 on a monthly basis. The entire revised price catalog for each country is available on this support page. If your country is not listed there, the monthly fee defaults to the U.S. standard of $11.99 per month.
What you get with Twitch Turbo
In addition to offering an immersive, ad-free watching experience, Twitch Turbo also serves a handful of other benefits. To start, subscribers also get an exclusive chat badge that looks like a battery icon with a lightning logo inside, a proud way of showing that you support your favorite Twitch creators. On a similar note, you are also rewarded with a set of exclusive emotes, just the way you get custom emotes after joining the Twitch Prime club.
Twitch Turbo members also get the flexibility to change the chat color and priority access to customer support. If you are a streamer with a Turbo subscription, your previous broadcasts will be saved for 60 days. For a non-paying Twitch user, past streams are only saved for seven days, while members of Twitch's Affiliate program get their broadcasts saved for 14 days. Notably, you can't buy or gift a Twitch Turbo subscription; the best you can do is buy a Twitch gift card that can be used toward a Turbo purchase.