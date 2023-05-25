Ad-Free Twitch Turbo Subscriptions Are Getting Price Hikes Worldwide

In the same way that YouTube Premium and Spotify Premium let users avoid advertisements by paying for a subscription, Twitch has a paid plan that gets rid of ads on streams — and it just got a huge price hike. The company introduced Twitch Turbo in 2013, and for $8.99 per month, users had the luxury of evading pre-roll ads, mid–clip ads, and companion and display ads without hampering the broadcaster's income stream.

As of May 25, Twitch has raised the price for its ad-free service globally. In the U.S., the price has gone up from $8.99 per month to $11.99 per month, while folks in Canada will now have to shell out CAD $13.99 on a monthly basis. The entire revised price catalog for each country is available on this support page. If your country is not listed there, the monthly fee defaults to the U.S. standard of $11.99 per month.