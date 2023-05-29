Does Xbox Series X Support G-Sync?

Unfortunately, as G-Sync is an NVIDIA product, it's only compatible with devices running NVIDIA GPUs. The Xbox Series X's built-in GPU is AMD-branded, which is incompatible with G-Sync. You could attempt to use G-Sync mode on a connected display, but it wouldn't activate properly. Either the display would go dark and not return, or the visual fidelity fixes wouldn't render as they should.

Instead of G-Sync, the Xbox Series X supports AMD's proprietary visual sync tech, Freesync. It's more or less the same concept- both systems are designed to synchronize the refresh and frame rates to eliminate graphical glitches.

You can enable Freesync in your Series X's settings with these steps.

Open your Xbox Series X's Settings menu. Open the General Display and TV options. Under the Advanced section, select Video Modes. In the Video Modes menu, enable the Allow variable refresh rate option. Your display will turn off for a moment before returning. A message will ask if you want to keep your current settings. Select Yes.

Remember that you can only use Freesync if your Xbox Series X is hooked to a Freesync-compatible display. If your Series X display doesn't return after enabling variable refresh rate, that means your display does not support Freesync, and the feature cannot be used. Don't forget to enable Game Mode on your display's settings to get the most out of it!