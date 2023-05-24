Opera Browser Gets Its Own ChatGPT-Powered AI Sidebar App

Microsoft is not the only player in the game integrating generative AI into web browsers. Opera has announced that its eponymous web browser now has its own chatty AI companion called Aria. This isn't Opera's first foray in the segment, as the company also added a sidebar in the browser dedicated to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Aria will roll out in over 180 countries and can already be tested in its beta version within the Opera One browser for both Android and desktop. However, you will need to sign up with an Opera account to access it.

Just like the early days of Bing Chat and Google Bard, the browser will add your Opera account on the waitlist, and only after approval will you be able to access the Aria AI from the browser's sidebar. The company says it plans deeper integration for the GPT-fueled AI in its browser, with the eventual goal of native blending to such an extent that it allows users to "perform cross-browser tasks."